Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Raised Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake by $4.68 Million as Shares Rose; As Centerpoint Energy Com (CNP) Stock Declined, Shareholder Churchill Management Lowered Position by $907,312

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 83,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 547,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.07M, up from 464,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $57.6. About 5.21M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – DELTA MARCH TRAFFIC UP 4.3%; 30/05/2018 – DELTA AIR TO END SATURDAY HAVANA-NY FLIGHT AFTER SEPT. 1; 30/05/2018 – DAL: WORKING WITH GDS COS TO IMPROVE MERCHANDISING CAPABILITIES; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Net $547M; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES SAYS WAS NOTIFIED BY 24 7.Al, WHICH PROVIDES ONLINE CHAT SERVICES FOR DELTA, THAT 24 7.Al HAD BEEN INVOLVED IN A CYBER INCIDENT; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEES ROUTE NEWS `IN NEAR FUTURE’ AFTER U.A.E. ACCORD; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edged out Delta to top the Annual Airline Quality rating; 27/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DELTA BOARD NAMES MICHAEL HUERTA AS NEWEST MEMBER; 27/04/2018 – @JohnAGordon @Delta Shameful. They could have walked us off the plane ten times over already

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com (CNP) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 32,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 543,119 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.55M, down from 575,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.18. About 4.95M shares traded or 14.64% up from the average. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – QTRLY SHR $038; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CENTERPOINT ENERGY’S LONG-TERM IDR AT ‘BBB’; REVI; 23/04/2018 – Lester Shen: Exclusive: CenterPoint Energy Nears Deal to Acquire Vectren-Sources – The New York Times; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES HITTING HIGH END YR EPS EX ITEMS VIEW; 08/03/2018 – CENTERPOINT CEO SCOTT PROCHAZKA SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Profit Rises; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts CenterPoint Energy And Subs Rtgs On Watch Negative; 07/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Company stated it has 193,399 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 208,671 shares. New Jersey-based Redwood Ltd Llc has invested 2.71% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 23,902 were accumulated by Regent Invest Mngmt Ltd Company. Hm Payson And Communication owns 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 1,038 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 38,985 shares. Davenport Co Ltd owns 1.08 million shares. Bessemer Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 6,765 shares. Numerixs invested in 0.04% or 2,300 shares. Carret Asset Limited has 0.28% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 31,603 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Company stated it has 0.03% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Scotia Cap invested in 10,248 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 303,852 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management has 0.14% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Kentucky Retirement Sys invested in 0.14% or 27,743 shares.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Delta shifts to new satellite terminal at Shanghai Pudong as part of China Eastern collaboration – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “These 10 flights generate the most revenue for DIA (Photos) – Denver Business Journal” published on September 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “‘Devastating blow’: American’s rough year continues after Delta takes stake in LATAM – Dallas Business Journal” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bloomberg: Delta CEO discusses trade war, oil market, airline consolidation – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNP) 4.5% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CenterPoint CFO heads into retirement with an extra $360,000 – Houston Business Journal” published on March 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenterPoint Energy, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. CNP’s profit will be $220.98M for 17.15 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.71% EPS growth.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Rus Mid Cap Etf (IWR) by 5,818 shares to 175,996 shares, valued at $9.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Rus 1000 Grw Etf (IWF) by 14,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CNP shares while 172 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 371.08 million shares or 1.57% more from 365.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 19,072 shares. Park Avenue Lc holds 0.06% or 19,510 shares. 234,191 are owned by Retirement Of Alabama. Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc has 0% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 518,206 shares. Colony Grp Inc Ltd Llc has 19,984 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 3.25 million shares stake. South Texas Money Management reported 53,520 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bb&T Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Foster & Motley Inc has 8,163 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 7.89M are owned by Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma. Whittier Trust invested 0% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Naples Glob Advisors Lc has 0.31% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 44,106 shares. Hennessy Advisors Incorporated holds 0.8% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) or 579,828 shares.