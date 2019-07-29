Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Raised Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holding by $3.46 Million; Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Increased Its Apache (APA) Position by $1.36 Million; Stock Value Declined

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 15.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 304,407 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.55 million, up from 264,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.93. About 4.46 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 26.33% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils Industry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 22/03/2018 – lnfluxData Announces Go Language Implementation Contribution to Apache Arrow; Supports Efforts of The Apache Software Foundation; 23/03/2018 – APACHE SEES PRODUCTION IN 1Q OF 2019; 21/05/2018 – lnstaclustr Announces Apache Kafka Managed Service; 19/03/2018 – APACHE SAYS ELECTED TO TERMINATE $3.5 BLN & £900 MLN IN COMMITMENTS UNDER 2 SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Apache’s Dave Pursell to Assume Responsibility for the Corporate Reservoir Engineering Department; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream in partnerships for its Texas pipeline; 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Rev $1.74B; 09/04/2018 – lmmuta Introduces Apache Spark Ecosystem Support and Automated Governance Reporting for Data Science Programs

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 67,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 464,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97 million, up from 396,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $62.16. About 3.86M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 16/04/2018 – Minnesota DOL: Delta Air Lines receives safety, health award from MNOSHA, recognized April 17; 23/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines may outfit some employees with ‘wearable robotics’; 30/05/2018 – DAL: `NO QUESTION’ THAT GLOBAL AIRLINE HOLDING COS WILL DEVELOP; 15/05/2018 – DELTA, AIR FRANCE-KLM & VIRGIN STRENGTHEN PARTNERSHIP; 20/04/2018 – Delta Board of Directors Names Michael Huerta as Newest Member; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES FILES FOR 4-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BNP, OTHERS; 17/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 02/05/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for April 2018; 18/04/2018 – DELTA: FLIGHT 30 FROM ATLANTA TO LONDON LANDED WITHOUT INCIDENT

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $147,247 activity. Ellis Juliet S bought $95,407 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $264.50 million activity. Another trade for 6,500 shares valued at $324,598 was made by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC on Monday, March 11.