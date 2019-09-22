Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Raised Delta Air Lines Del (Call) (DAL) Holding by $6.78 Million; Stock Value Rose; Noodles & Co (NDLS) Holder Goodwin Daniel L Raised Its Holding

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 105.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 381,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 742,500 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.85 million, up from 361,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.14M market cap company. It closed at $5.92 lastly. It is up 27.00% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS ON MAY 8, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT SUSAN DAGGETT, INTERIM CFO, LEAVING COMPANY EFFECTIVE MAY 18 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CALL; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.9% SYSTEM-WIDE; 14/03/2018 Noodles 4Q Rev $112.8M; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Adj Loss/Shr 1c-Adj EPS 3c; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – SEES MODESTLY POSITIVE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SEES POSITIVE SAME-STORE SALES IN 2Q; 14/03/2018 – Noodles Sees 2018 Rev $440M-$450M; 14/03/2018 – Noodles & Co. Says Key Sales Metric to Return to Growth in 2018; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.2% SYSTEM-WIDE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold NDLS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 24.01 million shares or 1.24% more from 23.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Com has 15,890 shares. Us Bank & Trust De owns 8,596 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bankshares holds 49,000 shares. Mill Road Cap Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 51.76% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). D E Shaw & Com Inc has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 346,457 shares. Citigroup Incorporated owns 7,973 shares. Calamos Advisors Llc reported 0.02% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 493,622 shares. Granite Point Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). 74,360 were reported by Monarch Prtn Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). State Street invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 1,691 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0% or 21,962 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS).

