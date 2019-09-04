Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Lowered Its Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; P-A-W Capital Holding in Usa Technologies (USAT) Lifted by $560,000

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $489.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.15. About 499,598 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 66.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 2.77 million shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62M, down from 4.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.76M market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.64. About 17.60 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Higher Gas, Natural Gas Liquids Price Realizations; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – $3.5 BLN CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURES ON APRIL 26, 2023; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN); 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C; 14/03/2018 West Virginia orders ETP to stop some work on Rover natgas pipe; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Southwestern Energy To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 103,005 were accumulated by First Republic Inv Mgmt. North Run Cap Limited Partnership owns 670,000 shares. 1.72 million were reported by Wasatch Advsrs Inc. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 531 shares or 0% of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 1.14 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Franklin Resources stated it has 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. First Washington holds 2.14% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) or 1.02M shares. Goldman Sachs holds 118,626 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 162,947 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Inc owns 34,195 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 24,016 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 0.02% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) or 21,118 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $6.93 million activity.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 70,000 shares to 360,000 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Semler Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:SMLR) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Assoc Limited Company reported 988,386 shares stake. The Texas-based Moody Comml Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Towle And holds 3.3% or 6.19M shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) or 1.05M shares. 24,718 were accumulated by Weiss Asset Mgmt L P. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 32,732 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Incorporated reported 207,395 shares stake. Hsbc Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 53,464 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 5.23M shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Co has 36,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Woodstock owns 17,510 shares. The Massachusetts-based Ironwood Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.21% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 287,857 shares. 465,000 are held by Ally Fincl.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $240,638 activity. On Friday, August 9 Way William J bought $191,000 worth of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) or 100,000 shares. $2,138 worth of stock was bought by Kurtz Richard Jason on Friday, August 23.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51 billion and $483.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 45,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).