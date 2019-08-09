Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Lowered Its Position in Gogo (GOGO) by $6.15 Million as Valuation Declined; Sadoff Investment Management Lifted Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Stake

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock declined 19.42% . The hedge fund held 6.77 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.38M, down from 8.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $475.56M market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.575. About 1.04 million shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Rev $231.8M; 04/05/2018 – Gogo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – GOGO BOARD AND SMALL MADE MUTUAL DECISION FOR STEP DOWN; 04/05/2018 – GOGO SEES FY REV. $865M TO $935M, EST. $867.7M; 29/05/2018 – Gogo and lridium Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Aircraft Connectivity; 05/03/2018 – GOGO INC – THORNE REPLACES MICHAEL J. SMALL AS CEO; 04/05/2018 – GOGO SAYS IN PLANNING PROCESS ON REV. GROWTH, STREAMLINE OPS; 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 20/04/2018 – Gogo Realigns Leadership to Drive Operational Excellence; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADE GOGO’S CFR TO Caa1; CHANGES OUTLOOK TO

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 130,510 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75M, up from 126,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $89.99. About 1.02 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 11/04/2018 – Chapel Hill: Duke Energy Door-to-Door Marketing; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13; 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Picks Sites in Six Indiana Counties to Improve For Potential Industrial Development; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AppFolio, Cisco, Duke Energy, Goodyear, HyreCar, Illumina, Kinder Morgan, Micron, Pfizer, Tencent Music and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Duke Energy Corporation: This 5.625% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Duke Energy’s Transformation Story Is Largely Complete – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Duke Energy announces key leadership appointments – PRNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Forget Duke Energy Corporation — Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Is a Better Dividend Growth Stock – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 30, 2018.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19M and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,156 shares to 327,710 shares, valued at $62.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 5,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 733,198 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Investment Counsel has invested 0.17% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Envestnet Asset Inc holds 653,257 shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 267,506 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 48,097 shares. Cornerstone Capital invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Bbva Compass National Bank invested in 0.03% or 5,926 shares. Diversified Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 3,185 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 31,145 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.33% or 12,245 shares. Cipher Lp holds 0.33% or 46,534 shares. Allstate has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Montag A accumulated 23,996 shares. Maryland Capital Mngmt accumulated 77,584 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Inc Adv reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Moreover, Pnc Group has 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 1,219 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). First Midwest Bankshares Division owns 1.37M shares. Oppenheimer owns 24,100 shares. Citigroup accumulated 24,526 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,295 shares. Us Retail Bank De has 26,943 shares. Whitebox Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 44,254 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services owns 57,305 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com holds 6,167 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 74,485 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 101,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Communications Inc has 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 501,257 shares.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51 billion and $483.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 67,900 shares to 464,000 shares, valued at $23.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 544,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.77 million activity.