Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Lifted Position in Range Res (RRC) by $8.12 Million; American Asset Management Lowered Its At&T (T) Holding by $400,521; Share Value Rose

American Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 31.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Asset Management Inc sold 12,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 25,848 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $866,000, down from 37,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Asset Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.76. About 32.05M shares traded or 0.51% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 05/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS LAUNCH OF VRIO CORP.’S IPO; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUES WERE $38.0 BILLION, DOWN 3.4 PERCENT FROM THE FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO Martin to Testify in AT&T Antitrust Trial (Correct); 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T/TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 13/05/2018 – good story detailing the stephenson-trump relationship: In hiring Michael Cohen, AT&T betrays a complicated relationship with Trump; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$57.9 BLN; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: SHOULD SEE MORE CUSTOMERS MOVING UP TO UNLIMITED PLAN; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Targets Claims of DOJ’s Star Witness in Time Warner Trial

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 84.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 1.35M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 2.96 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.63M, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 16.49 million shares traded or 30.69% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Range Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRC); 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: New Five-Year Pact With 27 Institutions Has Maximum Facility Size of $4B; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: to Name Mark Scucchi as Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA; 19/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Conducts Customer Service Survey; 24/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – RANGE EXCEEDS PRODUCTION TARGET; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS HAS MULTIPLE ASSET SALES UNDERWAY; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – INCIDENT CAUSED BY ILLEGAL DRILLING OPERATIONS OF A NEW WELL UNDERTAKEN BY LOCAL RESIDENTS WHICH HAS CAUSED A BLOWOUT AND FIRE

American Asset Management Inc, which manages about $230.00M and $145.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,469 shares to 3,654 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.78 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $434,106 activity. The insider DORMAN MARGARET K bought $69,700. $100,344 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by Scucchi Mark.

