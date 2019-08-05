Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Decreased Position in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by $11.08 Million as Share Value Declined; As Imax (IMAX) Stock Declined, Shareholder Sarbit Advisory Services Has Trimmed Its Stake

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.98 million, down from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.5. About 477,384 shares traded or 15.53% up from the average. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS 30-THEATRE AGREEMENT WITH GUANGZHOU JINYI MEDIA CORPORATION IN CHINA; 27/03/2018 – IMAX China Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Record IMAX Signings in India Continue as INOX Leisure Ltd. Adds Five New IMAX ® Theatres to Circuit; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 15/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – IMAX and Cinépolis Sign New Four-Theatre Agreement as Demand for IMAX in India Builds; 03/04/2018 – IMAX SIGNS 30-THEATRE PACT WITH GUANGZHOU JINYI MEDIA IN CHINA; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – THEATRES ARE EXPECTED TO OPEN BEGINNING THIS YEAR THROUGH 2023 WITH APPROXIMATELY HALF TO BE INSTALLED BY 2019; 07/05/2018 – AMC CEO: TO INTRODUCE IMAX LASER PROJECTION IN 87 U.S LOCATIONS; 03/04/2018 – IMAX Signs 30-Theatre Agreement With Guangzhou JinYi Media Corporation In China

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 66.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 2.77 million shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62 million, down from 4.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.06. About 16.94 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q EARNING CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BLN & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S APPALACHIA LOGISTICS ‘IMPROVING DRAMATICALLY’; 14/03/2018 West Virginia orders ETP to stop some work on Rover natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51B and $483.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 10,200 shares to 32,500 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 544,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.44M shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Analysts await Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.18 per share. SWN’s profit will be $54.13 million for 5.15 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Southwestern Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.96% negative EPS growth.