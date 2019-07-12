Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Decreased Its Position in Gogo (GOGO) as Shares Rose; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose, Holder Alphaone Investment Services Has Cut Position by $1.25 Million

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 57.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 12,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, down from 21,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $115.19. About 7.75M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 14/03/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 17 EUROS FROM 16 EUROS; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER COMMENTS ON FARES IN REPORT TODAY; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL WITH MEDIA; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 28% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 19/04/2018 – HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC HOCM.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 15/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock rose 65.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.77M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.38 million, down from 8.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $427.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.58. About 4.09 million shares traded or 162.84% up from the average. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 10.54% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 09/04/2018 – GOGO’S 2KU INFLIGHT CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION SELECTED BY AIR CANADA FOR ITS BOMBARDIER C-SERIES AIRCRAFT; 19/03/2018 – SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP SAYS HAVE ENGAGED, MAY FROM TIME TO TIME CONTINUE TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH MEMBERS OF MANAGEMENT, BOARD OF GOGO INC; 04/05/2018 – GOGO – FOR FY ENDING DECEMBER 31, CO EXPECTS GROSS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $150 MLN TO $170 MLN AND CASH CAPEX OF $110 MLN TO $130 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Gogo Sees FY Rev $865M-$935M; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrade Gogo’s Cfr To Caa1; Changes Outlook To Negative; Sgl Rating Downgraded To Sgl-3; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $887.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Rev $231.8M; 09/05/2018 – Gogo Short-Interest Ratio Rises 50% to 44 Days; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 19/03/2018 – Senator Investment Group LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Gogo

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fincl owns 10,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Whitebox Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% or 456,575 shares in its portfolio. 334,848 were reported by Wolverine Asset Mngmt Llc. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). 12,400 are owned by Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation. Parametric Limited has invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). First Mercantile Company invested in 34,858 shares. Jefferies Grp Lc reported 54,238 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 1.64M shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 929,468 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 74,485 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Co owns 85,528 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. S Muoio & Limited reported 181,751 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 3.90 million shares.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.77 million activity.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51B and $483.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 319,400 shares to 459,500 shares, valued at $24.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 53,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Analysts await Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.59 earnings per share, down 25.53% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Gogo Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.95% negative EPS growth.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. 18,679 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.96 million were sold by Scher Peter. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M on Tuesday, January 29. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29. $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by BACON ASHLEY.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.35B for 11.29 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $166.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 75,046 shares to 76,696 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 133,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).