Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Cut Stake in Nokia (NOK) by $4.00 Million; Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Upped Holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) as Stock Price Rose

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 35.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 799,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The hedge fund held 1.45 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, down from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.37. About 22.92 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 02/05/2018 – NOKIA IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR SALE OF DIGITAL HEALTH BUSINESS; 29/03/2018 – HMD Global’s Nokia event on April 4 in India: Nokia 8 Sirocco; 07/05/2018 – FirstPost: Nokia tax dispute: Freeze on Finnish firm’s idle Chennai factory to remain until all legal disputes are settled; 21/05/2018 – HMD GLOBAL SAYS PLANS TO EXPAND NOKIA SMARTPHONE RANGE STRONGLY AND TO DOUBLE SALES CHANNELS IN KEY MARKETS DURING 2018; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA SEES DEAL TO CLOSE IN LATE 2Q ’18; 13/03/2018 – Solidium: Says Nokia Buy Strengthens and Stabilizes Domestic Ownership in Nationally Very Important Co; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Misses 1Q Forecasts But Upgrades Outlook For Networks; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – AGM RESOLVED TO DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.19 PER SHARE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017; 20/03/2018 – REG-Nokia Corporation – Managers’ transactions; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Sees Networks Market Conditions Improving and 5G Accelerating Further, With Strong Momentum By Yr End

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 9.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 168,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.50 million, up from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $49.31. About 2.12M shares traded or 54.90% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield Join Hands to Target Rooftop Solar in China; 27/03/2018 – Westinghouse Cleared to Exit Bankruptcy With Brookfield Takeover; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q EPS 84c; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast; 02/04/2018 – VALUATION COULD BE 11 TIMES BROOKFIELD’S 2015 INVESTMENT; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS & BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT ENTER INTO PARTNERSH; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners Rnkng; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q FFO $1.16/Shr; 21/05/2018 – Australia’s Healthscope denies access to Brookfield, BGH Capital

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstservice Corp New by 64,709 shares to 208,617 shares, valued at $18.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 538,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,468 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51 billion and $483.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 329,600 shares to 973,500 shares, valued at $12.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).