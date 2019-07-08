Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Boosted Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Position by $3.46 Million; Stock Price Rose; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shareholder L & S Advisors Cut Its Holding by $5.63 Million as Valuation Rose

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 67,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 464,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97M, up from 396,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $59.36. About 2.19 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 16/05/2018 – DELTA AIR HIRES FORMER UNITED INVESTOR CHIEF STEWART FOR IR; 11/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 13/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines Will Exclude Expense From Adjusted Earnings; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Traffic Up 4.3; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA/MERRILL LYNCH CONFERENCE; 10/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Conference Call Set By Eden Rock for Apr. 17; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO BASTIAN CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q CASM-Ex Fuel and Profit Charing Up 1% to 3%; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 69.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 50,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,045 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 72,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $141.88. About 1.10M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N also sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.15 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Investment Counsel holds 33,261 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. 4,253 were reported by Tarbox Family Office. Community Trust And Inv Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 70,746 shares. Barr E S And Co holds 35,061 shares. Guyasuta Advisors Inc has 9,225 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Financial Inc reported 0.36% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cincinnati Casualty reported 20,000 shares stake. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kj Harrison Prns Incorporated invested in 46,077 shares. Old Commercial Bank In holds 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 6,608 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Company invested 0.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Buckhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 60,882 shares. Markel holds 3.36% or 1.81M shares. Orrstown has invested 1.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 34,863 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 73,942 shares to 136,557 shares, valued at $7.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hrdg Lvnr Intl Equity by 32,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance High Income.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. 21,000 shares were sold by West W Gilbert, worth $1.06 million on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 5,185 shares valued at $249,743 was bought by BLAKE FRANCIS S.

