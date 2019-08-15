Stelliam Investment Management LP Decreased Holding in Nokia (NOK) as Stock Value Rose; Cme Group (CME) Market Value Rose While Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Cut Holding by $7.37 Million

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 35.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 799,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, down from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 25.65M shares traded or 14.23% up from the average. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 29/03/2018 – Nokia Wins Five-Year Contract With Polish Railway Operator; 24/04/2018 – Nokia Bell Labs and Osram jointly develop an indoor radio network solution in ceiling luminaires; 01/04/2018 – AndroidAuthority: Exclusive: Nokia is working on a remake of the Nokia 2010; 12/04/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Google in talks to buy Nokia’s in-flight broadband; 27/04/2018 – TechnoBuffalo: Nokia X6 looks awesome for a mid-range phone; 29/03/2018 – Nokia Topped VoLTE Market in 2017, Ericsson and Huawei Follow, According to Dell’Oro Group; 13/03/2018 – Solidium invests in Nokia Corporation; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: China Commercial 5G Roll-Out Seen Mid-2019; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA SEES DEAL TO CLOSE IN LATE 2Q ’18; 13/03/2018 – SOLIDIUM OY SLDUM.UL SAYS APPEALING FACTORS FOR US ARE NOKIA’S STRONG MARKET POSITION COMBINED WITH BROAD TECHNOLOGICAL EXPERTISE, WHICH PROVIDES OPPORTUNITIES FOR VALUE CREATION

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 41,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 697,391 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.64M, down from 738,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $208.34. About 1.15M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 22/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT SUPPORTED BY SHORT-COVERING, BARGAIN BUYING -TRADE; 23/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME BEGAN OFFERING CLEARING ON COP, CLP AND CHINESE YUAN ON MAY 21; 28/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO NEAR ACCORD ON $5.7 BILLION TAKEOVER OF NEX – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 11/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME Group Plc – Amendment; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 76 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT AT JUNE 12-13 MEETING VS 90 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 05/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: UP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON FIRMER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES, FUND BUYING AFTER JUNE 1LCM8 TOPS 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Total Avg Rate Per Contract 70.6c; 27/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 26; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SAYS CASH PAID FOR INTEREST AND GUARANTEE FEES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE AROUND US$ 35 MILLION

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NOK’s profit will be $337.61M for 21.33 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

