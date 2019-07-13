Stelliam Investment Management LP Decreased Gogo (GOGO) Stake by $6.15 Million; Market Valuation Rose; U S Bancorp (USB) Shareholder United Fire Group Has Decreased Its Position as Valuation Declined

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00M, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 4.15M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock rose 65.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.77 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.38 million, down from 8.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.54. About 4.30 million shares traded or 166.11% up from the average. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 10.54% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 04/05/2018 – Gogo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – GOGO SAYS IN PLANNING PROCESS ON REV. GROWTH, STREAMLINE OPS; 04/05/2018 – GOGO 1Q REV. $68.8M, EST. $214.7M; 09/05/2018 – Gogo Short-Interest Ratio Rises 50% to 44 Days; 21/03/2018 – Gogo Business Aviation Hits Milestone with 100th Business Jet Now Flying with AVANCE L5 System; 19/03/2018 – GOGO HOLDER SENATOR SAYS MAY ENGAGE IN TALKS WITH MGMT, HOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – GOGO – FOR FY ENDING DECEMBER 31, CO EXPECTS GROSS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $150 MLN TO $170 MLN AND CASH CAPEX OF $110 MLN TO $130 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s: Gogo Has Had Weakening Credit Metrics and Operational Difficulties; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $865 MLN TO $935 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Gogo and lridium Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Aircraft Connectivity

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd holds 0.02% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) or 334,848 shares. Penn Capital Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.01% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Legal General Grp Public Limited owns 9,970 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd invested in 1.07 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 59,788 shares. Voya Inv Management Lc invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Capital Invsts stated it has 1.21 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 1,828 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 74,485 shares. Elk Creek Prtn Limited Company owns 3.76M shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. 6.77 million are owned by Stelliam Investment Management Ltd Partnership.

Analysts await Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.59 earnings per share, down 25.53% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Gogo Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.95% negative EPS growth.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.77 million activity.

More notable recent Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Gogo Stock Jumped Monday – Motley Fool” on April 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Verizon (VZ) Launches 5G in Denver, Providence Next in Line – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CenturyLink Extends Coverage Footprint With Network Gateway – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Gogo Inc. Announces Pricing of $905 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering – PRNewswire” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday 5/16 Insider Buying Report: AFIN, GOGO – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51 billion and $483.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 385,900 shares to 978,000 shares, valued at $16.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 456,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Charlie Munger’s Only 4 Stocks – GuruFocus.com” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Big Banks Just Announced Big Dividend Increases And Share Repurchase Programs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “US Bancorp (USB) to Raise Dividend 13.5% Following CCAR; $3B Buyback – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valmark Advisers Incorporated holds 7,365 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability holds 0.25% or 537,429 shares. Birch Hill Invest Limited holds 0.61% or 165,192 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Coastline Tru owns 82,115 shares. The Maryland-based Marathon has invested 0.54% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Corda Inv Management Limited Co stated it has 400,739 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel accumulated 5,759 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.24% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Opus Cap Gru Ltd Liability Company reported 12,511 shares stake. Pacifica Cap Limited Liability Company reported 26,258 shares. Delta Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.7% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Ci Invs has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Whitnell & holds 0.11% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 5,668 shares.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 4.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.02 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 12.52 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.00% EPS growth.

United Fire Group Inc, which manages about $268.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 15,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.