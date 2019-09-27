Stelliam Investment Management LP Cut Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Holding by $484,500; Dowling & Yahnke Decreased Biogen (BIIB) Position by $329,229 as Stock Price Rose

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 161,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.95M, down from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.04. About 13.80M shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Southwestern Energy To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BLN & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – ETP seeks U.S. approval to start Rover natgas pipe by May 31; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 1,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 7,178 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, down from 8,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $230.21. About 1.00 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 24/04/2018 – Biogen quarterly profit jumps on higher Spinraza sales; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Research Demonstrate Biogen’s Continued Commitment to Improve Care of Patients with Multiple Sclerosis Across Treatment Spectrum – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Sept. 6 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Biogen and Eisai bail on Alzheimer’s candidate elenbecestat – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Big Biotech Stocks to Watch – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen launches study of higher dose of Spinraza – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 6.98 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 10,294 shares to 22,590 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Management, a Texas-based fund reported 213,000 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 267 shares. Howe Rusling Inc holds 68 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 1,874 were reported by Associated Banc. Motco holds 0% or 65 shares. Nordea Management holds 0.26% or 504,301 shares. Ameriprise reported 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Sun Life Financial holds 159 shares. 1,329 were reported by Bell Bancshares. Lazard Asset Llc, New York-based fund reported 91,273 shares. Everence Capital invested in 4,456 shares. Ghp Invest Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.04% or 1,344 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,572 shares. Moreover, Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 914 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold SWN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 558.10 million shares or 2.44% more from 544.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru stated it has 20,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Mariner Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 19,059 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Ca stated it has 4,028 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0.01% or 4.41 million shares in its portfolio. Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 32,128 shares. Stelliam Invest Mngmt LP has 1.25 million shares. Eidelman Virant Cap holds 20,200 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 374,147 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 747,006 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv reported 566,600 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 1,345 shares or 0% of the stock. Qs Limited Liability Company holds 696,300 shares. Sterling has invested 0.27% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). 704,035 are held by Mackenzie. Jane Street Group Inc holds 0% or 193,912 shares.

Analysts await Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 64.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.25 per share. SWN’s profit will be $48.71M for 5.67 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Southwestern Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $240,638 activity. $191,000 worth of stock was bought by Way William J on Friday, August 9. Kurtz Richard Jason bought $2,138 worth of stock or 1,250 shares.

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “8 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are in Rally Mode Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Key Energy Services and Independence Contract Drilling among Energy/Materials gainers; Pretium Resources and New Gold among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Southwestern Energy Co.: Southwestern Energy Schedules Third Quarter Conference Call for October 25, 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: September 27, 2019.