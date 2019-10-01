Stelliam Investment Management LP Boosted United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Holding by $2.83 Million; Shares Rose; Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Hartford Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.21 Million

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 7,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 72,342 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88M, down from 79,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $174.84. About 7.00M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 56.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 32,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.88 million, up from 57,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $87.76. About 1.49 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/05/2018 – United Airlines’ chief financial officer stepping down; 11/04/2018 – United Continental Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS – EXPECT 2018 NON-FUEL CASM TO BE DOWN 1 PCT TO FLAT; 21/03/2018 – UNITED CEO: NEW EMPLOYEE TRAINING STRESSING SAFETY, CARING; 23/04/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES BOARD TO BE CUT TO 14 FROM 16 DIRECTORS; 05/03/2018 – United Airlines’ executives unveiled the plan last week; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Consolidated Unit Cost Per Available Seat Mile Up 4.3%; 20/03/2018 – United Suspends Cargo Program for Pets; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – APRIL 2018 CONSOLIDATED LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 0.8 POINTS COMPARED TO APRIL 2017; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds United Continental Hldgs Inc. To ‘BB’, Outlk Stbl

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07 million for 35.54 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 19,706 shares to 71,648 shares, valued at $14.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 27,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Class A (NYSE:ACN).

