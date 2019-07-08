Stelliam Investment Management LP Boosted Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stake by $14.15 Million as Valuation Rose; Systematic Financial Management LP Has Decreased Its Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) Stake by $14.04 Million

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) by 45.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 187,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 223,163 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.77M, down from 410,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $83.43. About 185,723 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 2.41% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY Adj EPS $5.40-Adj EPS $5.85; 03/05/2018 – xG Technology’s IMT Vislink Partners with Frontline Communications on Customized Newsnet® Mobile Demo Vehicle; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Net $110.8M; 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 544,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.44 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298.47M, up from 10.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.77. About 1.74 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%

Analysts await Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, up 9.55% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.2 per share. OSK’s profit will be $168.49 million for 8.65 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Oshkosh Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.42% EPS growth.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masonite International Corpora (NYSE:DOOR) by 6,800 shares to 108,275 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 11,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 485,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.09 million activity. Shares for $743,400 were sold by Nerenhausen Frank R.. 16,000 shares valued at $1.26 million were sold by Jones Wilson R on Tuesday, February 12. Sagehorn David M. sold $2.31M worth of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). First Natl Bank holds 0.21% or 18,128 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.02% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 25,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 26,688 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 13,000 shares. Metropolitan Life holds 0.1% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) or 79,701 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus has invested 0.02% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 175,272 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Glenmede Na accumulated 0% or 6,198 shares. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital has invested 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Paloma Prns Mgmt Co holds 13,019 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kemnay Advisory holds 13,512 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 378,692 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

