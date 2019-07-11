Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (SBOT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 1 888452.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 44 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. and Zogenix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -49.9% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -35% -27%

Volatility & Risk

Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. has a 1.03 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Zogenix Inc. has a 1.97 beta and it is 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Zogenix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $62.5 consensus target price and a 31.80% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.9% of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. shares and 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.9% of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. -1.9% -4.63% -8.04% -5.5% -53.39% 13.19% Zogenix Inc. -1.86% -1.76% -21.46% -8.02% -2.14% 2.8%

For the past year Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Zogenix Inc.

Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the aquaculture, research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH) protein primarily in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It provides KLH, an immune-stimulating molecule used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient in various immunotherapies; and as an injectable product to assess immune response. The company offers its KLH protein under the Stellar KLH brand. Its products include Stellar KLH protein in various grades, formulations, and configurations for preclinical and clinical applications, as well as certain KLH-based in vitro diagnostic kits for preclinical use. The companyÂ’s customers and partners include multinational biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, and research centers. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. is based in Port Hueneme, California.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.