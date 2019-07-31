Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (SBOT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 145.73 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -49.9% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. has a 1.03 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.76 beta and it is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 16 and 15.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Revance Therapeutics Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average price target of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is $39, which is potential 208.79% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.9% and 87.9% respectively. About 0.9% of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.7% are Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. -1.9% -4.63% -8.04% -5.5% -53.39% 13.19% Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06%

For the past year Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. has 13.19% stronger performance while Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the aquaculture, research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH) protein primarily in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It provides KLH, an immune-stimulating molecule used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient in various immunotherapies; and as an injectable product to assess immune response. The company offers its KLH protein under the Stellar KLH brand. Its products include Stellar KLH protein in various grades, formulations, and configurations for preclinical and clinical applications, as well as certain KLH-based in vitro diagnostic kits for preclinical use. The companyÂ’s customers and partners include multinational biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, and research centers. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. is based in Port Hueneme, California.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.