Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (SBOT) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 1 888452.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 562.84 N/A -2.68 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -49.9% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. is 15.6 while its Current Ratio is 16. Meanwhile, Orchard Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 7.4. Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 9.9% and 57.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. -1.9% -4.63% -8.04% -5.5% -53.39% 13.19% Orchard Therapeutics plc -1.56% -1.76% 35.56% 33.97% 0% 24.35%

For the past year Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the aquaculture, research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH) protein primarily in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It provides KLH, an immune-stimulating molecule used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient in various immunotherapies; and as an injectable product to assess immune response. The company offers its KLH protein under the Stellar KLH brand. Its products include Stellar KLH protein in various grades, formulations, and configurations for preclinical and clinical applications, as well as certain KLH-based in vitro diagnostic kits for preclinical use. The companyÂ’s customers and partners include multinational biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, and research centers. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. is based in Port Hueneme, California.