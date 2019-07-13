Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (SBOT) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 1 888452.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -6.97 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -49.9% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -46% -35.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. is 15.6 while its Current Ratio is 16. Meanwhile, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.9 while its Quick Ratio is 13.9. Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus target price and a 22.61% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.9% of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.3% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 14.33% are Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. -1.9% -4.63% -8.04% -5.5% -53.39% 13.19% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% 4.79% 83.24% 86.19% 0% 183.86%

For the past year Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. was less bullish than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.

Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the aquaculture, research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH) protein primarily in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It provides KLH, an immune-stimulating molecule used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient in various immunotherapies; and as an injectable product to assess immune response. The company offers its KLH protein under the Stellar KLH brand. Its products include Stellar KLH protein in various grades, formulations, and configurations for preclinical and clinical applications, as well as certain KLH-based in vitro diagnostic kits for preclinical use. The companyÂ’s customers and partners include multinational biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, and research centers. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. is based in Port Hueneme, California.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.