Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (SBOT) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Demonstrates Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -49.9% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Volatility and Risk

Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.03 beta. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc. is 165.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. is 16 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.6. The Current Ratio of rival Kura Oncology Inc. is 13.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.8. Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kura Oncology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.9% and 84.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 11.6% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. -1.9% -4.63% -8.04% -5.5% -53.39% 13.19% Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67%

For the past year Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Kura Oncology Inc.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.

Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the aquaculture, research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH) protein primarily in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It provides KLH, an immune-stimulating molecule used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient in various immunotherapies; and as an injectable product to assess immune response. The company offers its KLH protein under the Stellar KLH brand. Its products include Stellar KLH protein in various grades, formulations, and configurations for preclinical and clinical applications, as well as certain KLH-based in vitro diagnostic kits for preclinical use. The companyÂ’s customers and partners include multinational biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, and research centers. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. is based in Port Hueneme, California.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.