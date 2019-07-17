Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (SBOT) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) Contrasting side by side

Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.51 N/A -0.55 0.00

In table 1 we can see Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -49.9% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8%

Volatility & Risk

Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s current beta is 1.03 and it happens to be 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Cyanotech Corporation on the other hand, has 0.82 beta which makes it 18.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

16 and 15.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. Its rival Cyanotech Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 0.5 respectively. Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cyanotech Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 9.9% and 28.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.9% of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.8% of Cyanotech Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. -1.9% -4.63% -8.04% -5.5% -53.39% 13.19% Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95%

For the past year Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. has stronger performance than Cyanotech Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cyanotech Corporation beats Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.

Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the aquaculture, research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH) protein primarily in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It provides KLH, an immune-stimulating molecule used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient in various immunotherapies; and as an injectable product to assess immune response. The company offers its KLH protein under the Stellar KLH brand. Its products include Stellar KLH protein in various grades, formulations, and configurations for preclinical and clinical applications, as well as certain KLH-based in vitro diagnostic kits for preclinical use. The companyÂ’s customers and partners include multinational biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, and research centers. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. is based in Port Hueneme, California.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.