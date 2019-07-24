Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (SBOT) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Athersys Inc. 2 8.80 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. and Athersys Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -49.9% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Volatility & Risk

Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. has a beta of 1.03 and its 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Athersys Inc.’s beta is 0.4 which is 60.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. are 16 and 15.6 respectively. Its competitor Athersys Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. and Athersys Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Athersys Inc. has an average target price of $7, with potential upside of 382.76%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.9% of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.4% of Athersys Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Athersys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. -1.9% -4.63% -8.04% -5.5% -53.39% 13.19% Athersys Inc. 19.75% 32.39% 24.5% 0.53% -14.93% 30.56%

For the past year Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. has weaker performance than Athersys Inc.

Summary

Athersys Inc. beats Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the aquaculture, research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH) protein primarily in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It provides KLH, an immune-stimulating molecule used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient in various immunotherapies; and as an injectable product to assess immune response. The company offers its KLH protein under the Stellar KLH brand. Its products include Stellar KLH protein in various grades, formulations, and configurations for preclinical and clinical applications, as well as certain KLH-based in vitro diagnostic kits for preclinical use. The companyÂ’s customers and partners include multinational biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, and research centers. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. is based in Port Hueneme, California.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.