Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (SBOT) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 1 888452.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.04 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -49.9% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. are 16 and 15.6. Competitively, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has 1.9 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $21, with potential upside of 353.56%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.9% and 66%. Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.2% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. -1.9% -4.63% -8.04% -5.5% -53.39% 13.19% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 18.36% -11.42% -12.72% -68.53% 0% -15.08%

For the past year Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. had bullish trend while Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the aquaculture, research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH) protein primarily in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It provides KLH, an immune-stimulating molecule used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient in various immunotherapies; and as an injectable product to assess immune response. The company offers its KLH protein under the Stellar KLH brand. Its products include Stellar KLH protein in various grades, formulations, and configurations for preclinical and clinical applications, as well as certain KLH-based in vitro diagnostic kits for preclinical use. The companyÂ’s customers and partners include multinational biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, and research centers. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. is based in Port Hueneme, California.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.