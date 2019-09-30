Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ) Analysts See $0.78 EPS; Lantronix (LTRX) Shorts Down By 3.65%

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) had a decrease of 3.65% in short interest. LTRX’s SI was 145,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.65% from 150,600 shares previously. With 75,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX)’s short sellers to cover LTRX’s short positions. The SI to Lantronix Inc’s float is 1.24%. It closed at $3.34 lastly. It is down 29.81% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.81% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRX News: 26/04/2018 – Lantronix 3Q EPS 2c; 26/04/2018 – Lantronix Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2018, Net Revenue of $11.6 Million; 26/04/2018 – Lantronix Reports 3Q Fiscal 2018, Net Rev of $11.6 M; 23/04/2018 – Lantronix to Participate in Ingram Micro Cloud Summit; 19/04/2018 – DJ Lantronix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRX); 09/04/2018 Lantronix Announces Sampling of XPort® Edge, the First Embedded Ethernet Gateway Offered in the Market-Leading XPort Family; 26/04/2018 – Lantronix 3Q Rev $11.6M

Analysts expect Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) to report $0.78 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 18.18% from last quarter’s $0.66 EPS. T_SJ’s profit would be $53.93M giving it 12.41 P/E if the $0.78 EPS is correct. After having $0.76 EPS previously, Stella-Jones Inc.’s analysts see 2.63% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $38.73. About 196,168 shares traded. Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 2 investors sold Lantronix, Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 4.44 million shares or 10.46% more from 4.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Limited Com has 79,920 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt New York has invested 0.16% in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 240,511 shares. The New York-based Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) has invested 0% in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX). Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 80 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 2,397 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% or 139,656 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation reported 0% in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX). River Mercantile Asset Llp holds 0.22% or 480,322 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 56,680 shares. Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.15% in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX). Vanguard reported 494,164 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 273,814 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Techs Limited Co has invested 0% in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX). California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX).

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company has market cap of $75.92 million. The companyÂ’s IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer.

Stella-Jones Inc. produces and markets pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $2.68 billion. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. It has a 18.18 P/E ratio. The firm also provides residential lumber to retailers and wholesalers for use in decks, fences, patios, and other outdoor applications; and industrial products, including bridge timbers and docks, foundation and marine pilings, highway guardrail posts, panelized railway crossings, and construction timbers.