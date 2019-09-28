Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ) Analysts See $0.78 EPS; ALEAFIA HEALTH ORDINARY SHARES (ALEAF) Sellers Increased By 29.25% Their Shorts

ALEAFIA HEALTH INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) had an increase of 29.25% in short interest. ALEAF’s SI was 465,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 29.25% from 360,400 shares previously. With 1.47M avg volume, 0 days are for ALEAFIA HEALTH INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ALEAF)’s short sellers to cover ALEAF’s short positions. The stock increased 5.15% or $0.0362 during the last trading session, reaching $0.739. About 229,629 shares traded. Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) to report $0.78 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 18.18% from last quarter’s $0.66 EPS. T_SJ’s profit would be $53.92M giving it 12.41 P/E if the $0.78 EPS is correct. After having $0.76 EPS previously, Stella-Jones Inc.’s analysts see 2.63% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $38.71. About 163,700 shares traded. Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Aleafia Inc. owns and operates a healthcare clinic that provides medical cannabis therapy to achieve optimum recovery and minimize illness and injury's cumulative effects. The company has market cap of $200.41 million. The firm provides medical cannabis therapy, pain management, physiotherapy, chiropractor, osteopathy, registered massage therapy, laser therapy, orthotics, and custom braces and compression socks. It currently has negative earnings. It provides consulting and support services for managing cannabis-sensitive cases.

