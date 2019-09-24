Stelac Advisory Services Stake in Apple (AAPL) Lowered by $361,032; Aqr Capital Management Increases Position in Bunge Limited (BG)

Stelac Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 28.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelac Advisory Services Llc sold 1,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 4,527 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $891,000, down from 6,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelac Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 19.42M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple cobalt supplier is trying to ensure the metal used in rechargeable batteries is ethically sourced…; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor:; 24/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL LAUNCHED PHONE LAST AUGUST AS RIVAL TO APPLE IPHONE; 19/04/2018 – VIVENDI’S PAY-TV UNIT CANAL PLUS TO ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH APPLE NEXT WEEK-EXECUTIVE; 07/03/2018 – 9to5Mac: Golf Plus Apple Watch app aims to replace expensive golf swing analyzer gear; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion to US could be a big boost for investors #GlobalCFOCouncil; 17/04/2018 – AMTD: INVESTORS CAN CONNECT WITH CO. USING APPLE MESSAGES; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hastens merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 04/04/2018 – National Post: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 43.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 185,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 609,577 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.96 million, up from 424,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.97. About 853,024 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 03/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – UNIT ENTERED UNSECURED $700 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DEAL TALKS ARE SAID TO HAVE ENDED WITHOUT AGREEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 20; 24/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 24; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SOREN SCHRODER COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 16; 07/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 7; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 20c; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises 2018 Agribusiness EBIT View to $800M-$1B; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Highlights From Apple’s Event – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Apple Card: It ‘Just Works’ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 2.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 628,795 shares. Overbrook Management Corp invested in 36,472 shares. Tdam Usa stated it has 217,115 shares. 210,869 are held by Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Cap Impact Advsrs Ltd Llc has 22,299 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt invested in 71,235 shares. Capital Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 90,012 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Delphi Mngmt Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,050 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 180,808 shares or 2.47% of its portfolio. Cacti Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 5.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 367,229 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 2.97% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 2,618 are held by Capital Svcs Of America. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm accumulated 180,271 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 5,832 shares. 26,245 are held by Pictet Comml Bank.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $89.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acco Brands Corp (NYSE:ACCO) by 373,305 shares to 142,857 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 1.17 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.93 million activity. Zachman Brian bought $512,777 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought 20,000 shares worth $1.05 million. FRIBOURG PAUL J had bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01M. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $205,600 was made by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold BG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 105.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 106.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marathon Asset Llp has invested 1.34% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Federated Incorporated Pa stated it has 13,374 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Numerixs Inv Tech owns 11,400 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 500 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 14.47M shares stake. Susquehanna Gp Llp holds 492,819 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 61,010 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 46,600 shares. Whitebox Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 572,133 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 2,298 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gould Asset Management Limited Liability Ca invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Credit Suisse Ag owns 303,579 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alberta Inv Mngmt Corporation accumulated 50,100 shares. Credit Agricole S A, a France-based fund reported 2,200 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).