Stelac Advisory Services Has Lowered Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $337,920; As Carnival (CCL) Shares Declined, Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Raised Holding

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 24.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 45,112 shares as the company's stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 232,069 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.80 million, up from 186,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.14. About 5.01 million shares traded or 19.86% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500.

Stelac Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelac Advisory Services Llc sold 1,760 shares as the company's stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 825 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $159,000, down from 2,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelac Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $501.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97 million and $569.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR) by 5,132 shares to 93,971 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 12,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,231 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll Rand Cl A Ireland (NYSE:IR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everett Harris & Ca has invested 0.19% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Schroder Management Grp holds 812,728 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Principal Financial invested in 0.02% or 567,132 shares. Md Sass Invsts Service accumulated 177,858 shares. Hanson Mcclain, a California-based fund reported 1,893 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.36M shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 487,300 shares. Winch Advisory Ser Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 25 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.1% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Duff Phelps Com owns 30,633 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Northeast Consultants has 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 4,738 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0% or 24,500 shares. Stewart & Patten Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 231,412 shares. Fincl Counselors reported 0.31% stake. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 8,203 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J also bought $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) on Wednesday, July 3.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.39B for 23.25 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.