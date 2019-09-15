Stelac Advisory Services Has Cut Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $365,349; Viking Global Investors LP Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $275.29 Million as Valuation Rose

Stelac Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 33.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelac Advisory Services Llc sold 193 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $710,000, down from 568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelac Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon’s Second Headquarters Won’t Have Near-Term Impact on Local Govt Ratings or Housing Market Around Eventual Winner; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 03/04/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump talks about Amazon again, says that the company can afford to pay a fair rate for USPS services; 15/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with US postal price review; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Pharma Plan, Facebook CEO’s EU Meeting: TMT Wrap; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 04/04/2018 – Rivals argue the bidding process for the contract favors Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 200 points as Amazon leads tech lower

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 21.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 2.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 7.70 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03B, down from 9.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $22.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 267,576 shares to 2.29M shares, valued at $140.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 5.97M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel has 5.94% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 340,205 shares. The Texas-based Rench Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has invested 4.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 29,896 shares. Amer Research And Mgmt has invested 1.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jasper Ridge Ptnrs LP invested in 50,292 shares. Piedmont holds 5.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.03 million shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.30M shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp invested 2.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Calamos Wealth Mgmt accumulated 2.52% or 139,397 shares. Moreover, Burt Wealth Advsr has 0.76% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13,012 shares. Natixis holds 2.9% or 2.73 million shares. Ruffer Llp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 46,567 shares. Utd Asset Strategies Inc owns 2.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 80,264 shares. Arete Wealth Llc holds 1.43% or 55,003 shares in its portfolio. Hilltop Holdings has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

