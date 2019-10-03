Stelac Advisory Services Has Cut By $365,349 Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; Falcon Minerals – Class A (FLMN) Shorts Up By 4.07%

Stelac Advisory Services Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 33.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stelac Advisory Services Llc sold 193 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Stelac Advisory Services Llc holds 375 shares with $710,000 value, down from 568 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $847.46B valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $22.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1713.23. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS; 04/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s war on Jeff Bezos is more than just bluster; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but Congress and the Supreme Court could settle the issue for him; 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a candy-colored Echo and a version of Alexa that rewards politeness; 28/03/2018 – White House says Trump not looking to go after Amazon right now; 28/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reportedly sees Blue Origin as ‘the most important work I’m doing’; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM is scouting CEOs – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s first-quarter revenue surges 43 pct

Falcon Minerals Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:FLMN) had an increase of 4.07% in short interest. FLMN’s SI was 842,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 4.07% from 809,300 shares previously. With 257,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Falcon Minerals Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:FLMN)’s short sellers to cover FLMN’s short positions. The SI to Falcon Minerals Corporation – Class A’s float is 2.22%. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.42. About 89,640 shares traded. Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) has declined 24.31% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.31% the S&P500.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company has market cap of $465.37 million.

Among 4 analysts covering Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Falcon Minerals has $12 highest and $1000 lowest target. $10.50’s average target is 93.73% above currents $5.42 stock price. Falcon Minerals had 7 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of FLMN in report on Wednesday, May 29 to “Buy” rating.

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2324’s average target is 35.65% above currents $1713.23 stock price. Amazon.com had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 23 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was reinitiated on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 93.11 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.