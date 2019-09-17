Stelac Advisory Services Cut Apple (AAPL) Stake By $361,032; Lone Pine Capital Has Trimmed Transdigm Group (TDG) Stake By $36.59 Million

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) stake by 4.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 75,749 shares as Transdigm Group Inc (TDG)’s stock rose 1.64%. The Lone Pine Capital Llc holds 1.59M shares with $767.07 million value, down from 1.66 million last quarter. Transdigm Group Inc now has $28.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $526.28. About 243,163 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Completed Acquisition of Kirkhill Elastomers From Esterline for $50 M in Cash; 25/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Tightens 35 Bps; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Second-Quarter Profit Rises 26%; Revises Full-Year Guidance; 24/04/2018 – TransDigm Completes Acquisition Of Extant Aerospace; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies; 06/03/2018 TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TRANSDIGM GROUP INC TDG.N AS OF MARCH 6 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board Mem; 08/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – EXTANT COMPONENTS GROUP IS A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF WARBURG PINCUS LLC; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE

Stelac Advisory Services Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 28.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stelac Advisory Services Llc sold 1,842 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Stelac Advisory Services Llc holds 4,527 shares with $891,000 value, down from 6,369 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $995.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $220.19. About 14.46 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Apple Switch to Full OLED IPhone Lineup Seen Unlikely by 2019; 01/05/2018 – Apple beats financial expectations, plans $100bn cash return boost; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – WILL OFFER IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT) RED SPECIAL EDITION; 17/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Apple Reportedly Cuts HomePod Production Due to Poor Sales; 04/05/2018 – Apple Rakes In Profits As It Awaits the Next Big Leap — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES CLASSROOM MANAGEMENT APP FOR MAC COMING IN JUNE; 21/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple’s new Michigan Avenue store is for sale, and could fetch $170 million or more; 15/05/2018 – Apple Services Growth Will Likely Decelerate Later This Year, Says Bernstein — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Investors are questioning the future success of some of Apple’s Asian suppliers and competitors. The iPhone maker is developing a new energy-efficient display technology at a secret plant in California, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter; 27/03/2018 – Unit of Taiwan’s Foxconn to buy Belkin for $866 mln

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kcm Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 3.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 285,685 shares. Shamrock Asset Ltd Llc invested 0.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 2.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northern Trust Corporation reported 58.97 million shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 35,770 shares. Mcrae Cap Mngmt invested in 14,970 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Harbour Invest Mngmt & Counsel Limited Company reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). St Germain D J holds 4% or 185,238 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 2.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 79,989 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 928,865 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.19% or 140,726 shares. Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 1.39M shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.45 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Among 26 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $220.27’s average target is 0.04% above currents $220.19 stock price. Apple had 64 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 23 report. Wedbush maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $23500 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Needham given on Thursday, March 21. Bank of America maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $23000 target. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Reduce” rating by HSBC given on Wednesday, April 10. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 17 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold TDG shares while 148 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 51.84 million shares or 1.08% more from 51.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc has invested 0.11% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.04% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). 1,775 are held by Navellier Associates Incorporated. Fil Limited holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 71,294 were reported by National Pension Service. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 0.04% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 27,649 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 8,610 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). L & S stated it has 4,403 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.05% or 9,100 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 1.69% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Hexavest has 24 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 8,864 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Wellington Mngmt Llp invested in 747 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 8 analysts covering Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Transdigm Group Inc has $57000 highest and $68 lowest target. $473.13’s average target is -10.10% below currents $526.28 stock price. Transdigm Group Inc had 9 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Vertical Research. The rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by SunTrust. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, June 4 report.

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) stake by 549,792 shares to 3.99M valued at $649.95M in 2019Q2. It also upped Stoneco Ltd stake by 450,000 shares and now owns 2.53M shares. Square Inc was raised too.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $4.69 earnings per share, up 13.56% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.13 per share. TDG’s profit will be $250.33M for 28.05 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.63 actual earnings per share reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.