Steinberg Global Asset Management Upped Its Position in Pfizer (PFE) as Stock Price Declined; Tempur Sealy Intl Com (TPX) Valuation Rose While Timucuan Asset Management Cut Its Position by $9.14 Million

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 160,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.93M, down from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $75.92. About 116,007 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 12,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 139,509 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 127,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 5.24M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – ASTELLAS: FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Consumer Deal Fizzles, but Drug Giant Still Has Options; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA AND PFIZER ON EPIPEN SUPPLY; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Modeling Technology for Drug Discovery; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS CURRENTLY RECEIVING CONTINUAL SUPPLY OF EPIPEN INJECTORS FROM MANUFACTURING PARTNER MERIDIAN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS FAVORABLE OUTCOME OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEET; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS TO ONE CLINICAL ASSET FROM SERVIER CALLED UCART19

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.93M for 16.80 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Holding Corporation by 17,425 shares to 2.82 million shares, valued at $98.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 182,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH).

