Steinberg Global Asset Management Upped Its Intel (INTC) Stake; Speece Thorson Capital Group Trimmed Its Holding in Arrow Electrs (ARW) by $1.65 Million

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 21,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 158,504 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.21M, down from 179,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.61. About 1.07M shares traded or 67.18% up from the average. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 76.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 56,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 131,518 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85M, up from 74,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 24.17 million shares traded or 4.17% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 19/03/2018 – Intel Votes to Extends Chairman’s Term, Selects New Director; 23/05/2018 – Stratus Named AVEVA’s 2017 Technology Partner Product of the Year; 25/04/2018 – Glogou Launches RapidChain Marketing Services for Blockchain Based Products and Services; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 29/03/2018 – TURKEY INTEL ORGANIZATION NABS 6 GULEN SUSPECTS IN BALKANS: AA; 03/04/2018 – WIND RIVER – ANNOUNCED THAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVE ASSET FIRM TPG WILL ACQUIRE THE COMPANY FROM INTEL; TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 09/03/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O CONSIDERS POSSIBLE BID FOR BROADCOM – WSJ, CITING; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL: INITIATIVE TO IDENTIFY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $656.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 494 shares to 4,056 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 8,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,625 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Healthcare Partners (NYSE:DVA) by 34,203 shares to 290,861 shares, valued at $15.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 19,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).