Steinberg Global Asset Management Upped Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) Holding by $446,982; Carret Asset Management Has Lowered Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by $518,128

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 10,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% . The institutional investor held 102,459 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, up from 91,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Brookfield Infrast Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $44.82. About 396,951 shares traded or 19.05% up from the average. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 20/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Introduces New Savannah Neighborhood, Coming Soon to Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks; 19/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 03/04/2018 – Star Phoenix: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 08/05/2018 – RGS Energy Awarded Solarize Campaign in Brookfield, Connecticut; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE GETS TAKEOVER OFFER FROM BROOKFIELD AT A$2.50/SHARE; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 02/05/2018 – Brookfield Infrastructure 1Q Rev $1.01B

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 4,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 60,393 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, down from 65,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66M shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones Associates Limited Liability Corp invested 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Liability Company Oh has 20,513 shares. Utd Capital Fin Advisers invested 0.45% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sheets Smith Wealth Management has invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Community Fincl Limited Co has invested 2.88% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 173,764 are owned by Davenport Com Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.87% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 2,683 were accumulated by Milestone Gp. First American Bank & Trust accumulated 113,020 shares. Moreover, Stevens Limited Partnership has 1.26% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). State Street Corp holds 115.04M shares. Fincl Mngmt Pro reported 270 shares. Css Limited Liability Corporation Il owns 0.05% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 8,673 shares. Fiduciary Finance Services Of The Southwest Tx holds 0.79% or 26,114 shares in its portfolio. Ycg Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 129,832 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.