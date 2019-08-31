Steinberg Global Asset Management Upped Amgen (AMGN) Holding by $320,450; Lonestar Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Symantec (SYMC) by $1.22 Million as Valuation Declined

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 2.90 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec Gains Ahead of Investor Call to Address Investigation; 11/05/2018 – Symantec fell more than 30 percent Friday to a low of $18.85; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SEES 1Q ADJ REV $1.14B TO $1.17B, EST. $1.19B; 14/05/2018 – Symantec says investigating reporting of certain accounting measures; 25/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Symantec Corporation and Certain Officers – SYMC; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Posts Smaller Loss But Discloses Internal Investigation; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS COMMENCED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 14/03/2018 – DigiCert Replacement of Symantec-Issued Certificates Reaches Milestone; Millions of SSL Certificates have been Issued in Antici; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Symantec On Review For Downgrade Following Internal Investigation Announcement; 11/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Symantec Corporation (SYMC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 15.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 1,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 13,991 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, up from 12,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.03M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention; 27/04/2018 – Bolder BioTechnology Announces Positive Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of BBT-015, a Long-Acting G-CSF Analog, in Healthy; 30/05/2018 – Amgen Foundation And Harvard Team Up To Offer Free Online Science Education Platform; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN SAYS PRELIMINARY PRORATION FACTOR ABOUT 95.9%; 18/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $206; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Expand Use Of Prolia® (denosumab) To Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 127,036 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 306,728 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 64,557 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 2,705 shares. Cambridge Research Advsrs reported 0% stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 24,447 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 3.11M shares. Raymond James Fincl reported 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Ancora Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 3.23 million shares stake. Exane Derivatives reported 54,580 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The California-based Strategic Glob Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.07% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Principal Financial Grp Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 955,869 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.04% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 171,253 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 567,190 shares to 433,438 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY).

