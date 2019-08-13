Steinberg Global Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake in Ventas (VTR) as Stock Value Rose; United Rentals (URI) Shareholder United Capital Financial Advisers Upped Holding

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 35.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 24,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 46,108 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 70,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $71.28. About 713,364 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 11.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 3,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 37,853 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 33,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $112.97. About 992,088 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ventas: SHOP Till You Drop, Canadian Edition – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ventas announces $800M of university-based developments – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ventas Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ventas: Downgrading To A Sell – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $639.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 18,393 shares to 23,393 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 9,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23 million for 18.96 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood And White has invested 1.09% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Ironwood Invest Counsel Lc owns 0.09% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 3,483 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 504,948 shares. First Republic Mngmt invested in 69,220 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.1% or 74,106 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Mgmt Corporation accumulated 39,069 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company reported 2,229 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 53,714 shares. Moreover, Town Country Bank & Trust Co Dba First Bankers Co has 0.3% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt has invested 0.21% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Alps Advsrs accumulated 610,120 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 30,925 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc has invested 0.18% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). 1,627 are owned by Amica Retiree Medical Trust. Bahl & Gaynor has 0.01% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 22,126 shares.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $14.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wbi Bullbear Global High Income Etf (WBIH) by 42,436 shares to 68,519 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 14,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,485 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “9 After-Hours Stock Movers Tanking After Big News Reactions – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney, Netflix And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For July 25 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals Falls After Cutting Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp has 54,097 shares. Scopus Asset Management L P, a New York-based fund reported 172,325 shares. Putnam Fl Management holds 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 2,513 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.04% or 3,480 shares. 23,035 were accumulated by New Amsterdam Ltd Liability. American Fincl Group Incorporated owns 80,000 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 18,550 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Hilltop holds 2,821 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Dnb Asset As has 26,100 shares. Ironwood Ltd Company reported 94 shares. 946 were accumulated by Huntington Natl Bank. 52,511 are owned by Affinity Invest Limited. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp owns 79,541 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Northern Corp reported 899,049 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.