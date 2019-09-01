Steinberg Global Asset Management Trimmed Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake; Aegion Has 1.08 Sentiment

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 40.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 9,977 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 14,707 shares with $639,000 value, down from 24,684 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $235.61B valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 7.94 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT MINI-TENDER OFFER BY; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q

Aegion Corp (INSU) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.17, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 54 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 50 cut down and sold their holdings in Aegion Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 29.81 million shares, down from 30.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Aegion Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 41 Increased: 37 New Position: 17.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.40B for 24.57 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $46 lowest target. $53.89’s average target is -2.09% below currents $55.04 stock price. Coca-Cola had 20 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by HSBC. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, March 8. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.59% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Duncker Streett & Inc has 0.18% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). John G Ullman Associates accumulated 8,006 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia Trust Commerce has invested 0.09% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corporation has invested 0.63% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 1.62% or 3.49M shares in its portfolio. Verity Asset holds 0.6% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 11,026 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Com owns 4,736 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aldebaran has 30,856 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,447 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 3.96 million shares. Wagner Bowman reported 31,041 shares stake. Contravisory Investment Mgmt invested in 81,118 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Financial Advisory Serv owns 18,792 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio.

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) stake by 30,150 shares to 97,686 valued at $6.35M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) stake by 226,148 shares and now owns 259,096 shares. Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) was raised too.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Insurance Acquisition Corp. for 332,377 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Llc owns 1.33 million shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc Or has 1.44% invested in the company for 254,242 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Partners Llc has invested 0.38% in the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 56,619 shares.

