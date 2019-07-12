Steinberg Global Asset Management Trimmed By $389,818 Its Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holding; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Last Week

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) stake by 53.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 13,442 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD)’s stock rose 2.25%. The Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 11,684 shares with $340,000 value, down from 25,126 last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners L now has $67.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.63. About 2.57 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move

Among 3 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tyler Technologies had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson downgraded Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) rating on Friday, February 22. DA Davidson has “Hold” rating and $210 target. Northland Capital maintained Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. See Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Tyler Technologies, Inc. shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.72 billion. It operates through two divisions, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It has a 66.45 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $227.47. About 54,976 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M; 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois; 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – APPOINTED PRESIDENT, H. LYNN MOORE JR., AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 10, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) stake by 21,217 shares to 110,184 valued at $4.03M in 2019Q1. It also upped Loews Corp (NYSE:L) stake by 18,393 shares and now owns 23,393 shares. Ishares Tr (IJH) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners had 4 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, April 3.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.12B for 15.01 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.