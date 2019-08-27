Steinberg Global Asset Management Stake in Henry Schein (HSIC) Has Lowered as Stock Value Rose; Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Quotient LTD (QTNT) Position by $765,000 as Valuation Rose

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $583.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.06% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 350,664 shares traded or 4.02% up from the average. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 09/05/2018 – POWER QUOTIENT, GLORY SCIENCE, FOXLINK COMBINE UNDER NEW CO; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited appoints Franz Walt as Chief Executive Officer; 18/04/2018 – Quotient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Ex; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 24/04/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces FDA Approval of Seven Blood Bank Reagents, Including Two Market Firsts; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CHAIRMAN & CEO; 04/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – FRANZ WALT HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Executive Officer

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 40.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 13,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 19,412 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 32,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $60.22. About 671,729 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: JV Expects to Realize $20M-$30M in Annual Synergies by End of Year Three; 02/05/2018 – Brad Connett Named President, U.S. Medical Group At Henry Schein, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Following Close on a Pro Forma Basis Total 2017 Rev for Remaining Business Will Be $9; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Transaction Structured as ‘Reverse Morris Trust’ Transaction Intended to Be Tax-Free to Henry Schein Hldrs for U.S. Tax Purposes; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein is spinning off its animal health business and merging it with Vets First Choice to form a new company called Vets First Corp; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO OWN 50% INTEREST IN ORTHO2; 23/04/2018 – The deal, which is expected to be announced Monday morning, would combine Henry Schein’s veterinary supplies, software for practices and distribution network with Vets First Choice’s prescription management platform; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Executive Vice President Karen Prange to Leave Company; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Henry Schein, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees Deal Closing by End 201

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Com Inc invested in 100,954 shares. Comml Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 108,023 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 75,726 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assoc, California-based fund reported 1,206 shares. Westfield Cap Management Com Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 24,100 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 361 shares. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership holds 6.35 million shares. Sei Investments invested in 0% or 75,584 shares. Park West Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.32% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) or 820,509 shares. Quantum Capital Mgmt has 388,302 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Granite Point Management Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 135,000 shares. Pura Vida Invs Limited Co holds 0.65% or 218,676 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 430 shares. 936,505 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 135,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (Etf) (Call) (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.03% or 89,073 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 12,700 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 7 shares. Champlain Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Com holds 619,030 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4,349 shares. Amica Mutual Company holds 0.16% or 20,652 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 12,882 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0.23% stake. Mackay Shields Lc holds 33,714 shares. Cutter & Comm Brokerage Inc accumulated 0.62% or 36,503 shares. Madison Inv Holdg Incorporated holds 764,496 shares. Srb reported 12,112 shares stake. Quantitative Investment Management Limited Co holds 19,500 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $656.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 15,980 shares to 107,746 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 6,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,146 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).