Steinberg Global Asset Management Raised Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $1.13 Million; Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Increased Its Jp Morgan Chase Com Us$1 (Us Quote) (JPM) Position by $1.71 Million

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase Com Us$1 (Us Quote) (JPM) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 16,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.66 million, up from 987,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase Com Us$1 (Us Quote) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.76M shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – Canadian M&A deals seen rebounding after sluggish first quarter; 15/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Applies for China Venture Control After Dimon Visit; 10/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $78; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN REACHES SETTLEMENT IN ESTATE CASE WITH $8 BLN VERDICT; 19/03/2018 – MUNICH RE MUVGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 225 EUROS FROM 197 EUROS; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – “There are a lot of people that haven’t been through many things in this youthful industry,” notes Timothy Parton, a portfolio manager at J.P. Morgan; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 27.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 2,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 13,627 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, up from 10,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.53 million shares traded or 162.06% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – BOEING – DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY HAS AWARDED BOEING A FIVE-YEAR $427 MLN SOLE; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES 600029.SS 1055.HK SAYS UNIT XIAMEN AIR SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N TO BUY 20 B737-8 AND 10 B737-10 AIRPLANES; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FAA to order inspections of jet engines after Southwest blast; 26/03/2018 – The ceremonial key to the plane was handed to Singapore Airlines Chief Executive Goh Choon Phong on the tarmac at Boeing’s South Carolina plant; 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF 50 BOEING 737 MAX 10 JETS FOR $6.24 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts provider KLX; 16/04/2018 – WHEELTUG PLC ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF A SLOT AGREEMENT FOR 15 BOEING 737NG AND AIRBUS A320 FAMILY AIRCRAFT; 04/05/2018 – AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG AMAV.Vl – AMAG RENEWS MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH BOEING; 15/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Fortem Technologies, Creator of Radar Systems for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Adj EPS $3.64

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones Assoc Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,088 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Paragon Mngmt Limited accumulated 65 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gradient Ltd Liability Co invested in 4,608 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Com reported 838 shares. Wms Ptnrs Llc owns 2,256 shares. Capital Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 25,944 shares. Eqis Cap, a California-based fund reported 1,122 shares. Wealthquest Corporation has invested 1.57% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). West Coast Financial Limited Liability Company reported 3,855 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt reported 6,672 shares stake. Ssi Investment Mgmt has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Palladium Partners Ltd Liability Company reported 0.89% stake. First Commercial Bank Trust Of Newtown invested in 1,145 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 617 are owned by Telos Mngmt Inc. Chemung Canal Tru invested in 0.81% or 8,952 shares.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $639.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DHS) by 12,578 shares to 15,114 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 6,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,985 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc Ads Each Repr 0.10 Ord Class ‘A’ Share (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 20,461 shares to 344,271 shares, valued at $56.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Com Us$0.10 (NYSE:VZ) by 20,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,350 shares, and cut its stake in British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr (NYSEMKT:BTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Karpus has 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Clearbridge Investments Lc stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aldebaran Fincl Incorporated holds 0.41% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,701 shares. Mawer Inv Management Limited invested in 2.89% or 4.01 million shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 12.07 million shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Prudential Inc has invested 1.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Evanson Asset Limited Liability has 0.17% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Private Wealth Incorporated has invested 0.46% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Amer Bank & Trust has 49,786 shares. Truepoint Inc reported 3,378 shares. Sandy Spring Bank reported 1.4% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moller Financial has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Harris Associates Ltd Partnership holds 39,152 shares. First Business Financial Services invested in 0.15% or 8,458 shares. The Maryland-based Rothschild Cap Prtn Lc has invested 5.82% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).