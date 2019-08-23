Steinberg Global Asset Management Raised Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $2.53 Million; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position Has Raised by Yhb Investment Advisors Inc

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 124.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 11,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 20,796 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 9,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 667,170 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC BEGINS CLINICAL STUDY OF DES FOR BIFURCATION LESIONS; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 305.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 22,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 30,270 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, up from 7,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $135.87. About 1.12 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $639.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 24,869 shares to 46,108 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 10,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,233 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation holds 28,344 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Main Street Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,154 shares stake. Dudley And Shanley Incorporated invested in 3.7% or 128,810 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 2.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 823,554 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments accumulated 139,244 shares. Moreover, Connors Investor Ser has 2.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 132,937 shares. Independent Invsts reported 2.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 149,955 shares. Godsey And Gibb Associates stated it has 138,422 shares or 2.33% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards reported 33,847 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 8.73 million shares. Menlo Advsrs stated it has 3.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Vestor Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 988 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Trust Advisors LP has 536,367 shares.

