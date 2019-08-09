Steinberg Global Asset Management Raised Its Enbridge (ENB) Stake; First Solar (FSLR) Sentiment Is 1.37

First Solar Inc (FSLR) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 141 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 103 cut down and sold their stakes in First Solar Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 61.30 million shares, up from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding First Solar Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 81 Increased: 90 New Position: 51.

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 25.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steinberg Global Asset Management acquired 24,000 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock declined 9.34%. The Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 118,704 shares with $4.30M value, up from 94,704 last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $70.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $33.94. About 3.24M shares traded or 0.49% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette: Vanenkevort Tug and Barge Faces Legal Action for Dragging Anchor Across ATC, Enbridge Lines in Straits; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration and Results of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ALJ’S RECOMMENDATIONS NOT BINDING ON MINNESOTA PUC AND ENBRIDGE EXPECTS PUC TO VOTE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT IN JUNE 2018; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR THE RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 05/04/2018 – BNN: Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap, LLC to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 16/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc. to Host a Joint Webcast with Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc., Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. & Spectra Energy Partners, LP to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Results on May 10

The stock increased 1.39% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $64.76. About 1.29M shares traded or 18.42% up from the average. First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) has risen 25.05% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 09/04/2018 – Farhad Fred Ebrahimi and Mary Wilkie Ebrahimi Acquire 5.09% Stake in First Solar; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – LOWERED ITS 2018 NET CASH GUIDANCE BY $100 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Exclusive – First Solar approaches banks for Aussie project; 15/05/2018 – NEXTracker and First Solar Collaborate on Series 6 Mounting Technology for Over 600 MW of New Projects in U.S; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO BUILD MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO, ADD 500 JOBS; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR UNIT IN TERM LOAN PACT; 09/04/2018 – FARHAD FRED EBRAHIMI REPORTS A 5.09 PCT STAKE IN FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O AS OF MARCH 29 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – First Solar, Then Steel — Is Trump’s Next Trade Target Nuclear?; 27/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR KEEPS YR GUIDANCE UNCHANGED

Domini Impact Investments Llc holds 5.62% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. for 6,929 shares. Electron Capital Partners Llc owns 809,163 shares or 5.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Park West Asset Management Llc has 3.79% invested in the company for 1.64 million shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd. has invested 2.7% in the stock. Grace & White Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 148,866 shares.

First Solar, Inc. provides solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.03 billion. It operates through two divisions, Components and Systems. It has a 286.55 P/E ratio. The Components segment designs, makes, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity.

More notable recent First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Shares of First Solar Plunged 10.4% Today – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Solar (FSLR) Incurs Loss in Q2, Misses Sales Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First Solar Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Might Be Better Off Without Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Is First Solar Overvalued? – Forbes” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) stake by 20,893 shares to 12,055 valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 30,126 shares and now owns 13,512 shares. Ishares Tr (FLOT) was reduced too.