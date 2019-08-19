Steinberg Global Asset Management Raised Bce (BCE) Position; Symmetry Peak Management Trimmed By $1.85 Million Its Starbucks (Call) (SBUX) Position

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased Bce Inc (BCE) stake by 17.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steinberg Global Asset Management acquired 15,980 shares as Bce Inc (BCE)’s stock rose 1.03%. The Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 107,746 shares with $4.64 million value, up from 91,766 last quarter. Bce Inc now has $42.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 595,905 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased Starbucks Corp (Call) (SBUX) stake by 83.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as Starbucks Corp (Call) (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Symmetry Peak Management Llc holds 5,000 shares with $372,000 value, down from 30,000 last quarter. Starbucks Corp (Call) now has $115.53B valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 5.03M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons have begun circulating on social media promising black customers free coffee; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Promotes Long-Game Mentality, But Investors Skeptical; 13/03/2018 – The new cold brew is just one way for Starbucks to make Roastery locations even more enticing for coffee lovers; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 28/05/2018 – DealBook: Skepticism Swirls About Starbucks’s Bias Training. But It’s a Start; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks Says Drug Use, Sleeping Unacceptable as It Clarifies Guest Policy; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement with Starbucks for Consumer and Foodservice Products

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 211 shares to 415 valued at $863,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) stake by 42,046 shares and now owns 28,965 shares. Ishares Tr (IUSV) was reduced too.

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “This $9750 Income Stream Will Only Get Bigger in 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BCE Inc. (BCE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Buy These Stocks to Make Your TFSA Recession Proof – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Stocks to Own Should Interest Rates Tank in 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Can BCE (USA) Power You to Retirement? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 235,000 shares to 310,000 valued at $87.57 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) stake by 3,000 shares and now owns 4,500 shares. Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:CTRP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,496 are owned by Moors Cabot. Opus Ltd Company reported 10,374 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 11.07M shares. L S Advsr accumulated 6,988 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability owns 1,995 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Invests Ltd Llc owns 14,055 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Llc (Trc) holds 0.11% or 24,442 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1.73 million shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt holds 115,312 shares. Chemical Commercial Bank holds 0.11% or 12,909 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank has invested 0.24% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pinnacle holds 0.02% or 10,689 shares in its portfolio. 1,592 were reported by Cohen & Steers Inc. Suncoast Equity Management holds 189,679 shares or 3.13% of its portfolio. Country Club Tru Com Na invested in 0.07% or 7,543 shares.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SBUX, CHGG, ISRG – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks’ Digital Efforts Are Paying Off Nicely – Nasdaq” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks Lifts Forecasts as Strong Momentum Continues – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks (SBUX) Remains Perky Amid the Volatility – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $65 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is -6.57% below currents $96.52 stock price. Starbucks had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 26. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 26. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 18. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 29. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, April 26. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Monday, July 29. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, May 6. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, July 26 with “Neutral”.