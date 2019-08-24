Steinberg Global Asset Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Decreased as Stock Price Rose; As Fedex (FDX) Shares Declined, Southeast Asset Advisors Lifted Stake

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 3,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 40,301 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, down from 43,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 32.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 1,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 7,447 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 5,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $151.97. About 2.78 million shares traded or 26.09% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 17/05/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Elects New Officers; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 21/03/2018 – FEDEX COO DAVID BRONCZEK SAYS “KEY EVIDENCE” FEDEX GAVE LAW ENFORCEMENT LED TO IDENTIFICATION OF TEXAS BOMBING SUSPECT -INTERNAL MEMO; 30/04/2018 – FedEx at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/04/2018 – The FedEx cyber attack could be part of a bigger ploy to hinder all organizations based in Ukraine, according to Mandiant Cyber Security’s Charles Carmakal; 20/03/2018 – FDX: WILL RECOVER BY 4TH QTR TNT VOLUME LOST AFTER CYBERATTACK; 20/03/2018 – KATV News: BREAKING: Police have confirmed a second package was found to be loaded with an explosive device at a FedEx facilit; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to roll out 500 more stores inside Walmart; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Indiana Inv Communication invested in 3,233 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Spark Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 2,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Connecticut-based Essex Financial Svcs Inc has invested 0.07% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 172,608 were accumulated by Bowen Hanes &. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.04% or 170 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca invested 2.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv has 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Zevenbergen Cap Invests Limited Liability Company owns 3,275 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fiera Cap Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Salem Invest Counselors owns 434 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Miles Cap accumulated 5,927 shares. Johnson Financial Grp Inc owns 11,717 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Tiemann Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.24% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,734 shares. Highlander Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.45% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “US Postal Service Takes Another Billion-Dollar Hit – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Amazon Posts 20 Percent Second-Quarter Sales Gain; Shipping Costs Soar 36 Percent As One-Day Delivery Ramps – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is FedEx Corporation (FDX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 7 Best Long-Term Stocks to Buy for 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Wants All SMB Logistics Business, By Any Means Necessary – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $656.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,395 shares to 67,638 shares, valued at $6.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 13,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).