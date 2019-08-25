Steinberg Global Asset Management Position in Home Depot (HD) Has Upped as Share Value Rose; Allstate (ALL) Shareholder Front Barnett Associates Has Increased Position

Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corporation (ALL) by 131.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 5,723 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539,000, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $101.98. About 1.37M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Book Value Per Shr $58.64; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Corp.: April Estimated Catastrophe Losses $211M Pre-Tax, $167M After-Tax; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.63, EST. $2.60; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Executing Profitable Growth Plan; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allstate Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALL); 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – AGREEMENT IS PART OF REGISTRANT’S REPURCHASE PROGRAM TOTALING $2 BLN THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 1, 2017; 02/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 1,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 24,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, up from 22,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.54M shares traded or 38.86% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04 million and $620.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 2,018 shares to 130,159 shares, valued at $21.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 10,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,497 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Natl Comml Bank In reported 0.06% stake. Legacy Private Tru holds 57,530 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. 25,390 were reported by Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt Inc. Macquarie accumulated 7.94 million shares or 1.27% of the stock. Town Country Comml Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust, Kentucky-based fund reported 3,436 shares. Hills Bancorporation And Company reported 0.45% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). The Mississippi-based Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department has invested 0.04% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Mason Street Advisors Lc holds 0.09% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) or 47,359 shares. 202,495 are held by Us Bank & Trust De. Mufg Americas reported 28,322 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsrs Ltd holds 4,866 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Co holds 134 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Intrust Bancorp Na has invested 0.25% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). First Hawaiian Bancshares owns 13,970 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Johnson Gru has 0.11% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 12,887 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 2.28% or 47,491 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) holds 1.51% or 6,700 shares. Parsec Fin Mgmt Inc accumulated 71,484 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Hs Mngmt Prtn Ltd Llc owns 945,194 shares. Trust Investment Advsr stated it has 7,475 shares. Virtu Ltd Llc owns 0.06% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,073 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co reported 0.7% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hap Trading Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.31% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). St Johns Investment Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 1,965 shares. North Star Asset invested in 0.14% or 9,306 shares. Fiduciary Financial Serv Of The Southwest Tx accumulated 46,399 shares. Smith Chas P And Assoc Pa Cpas stated it has 2.46% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 375,467 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Iron Fincl Llc reported 0.16% stake. Greystone Managed Invs reported 0.72% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $639.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 68,152 shares to 7,974 shares, valued at $396,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 20,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,055 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).