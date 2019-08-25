Steinberg Global Asset Management Position in Facebook (FB) Has Boosted by $2.10 Million; As Walmart (WMT) Shares Rose, Adams Express Company Increased Its Holding

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 9.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 23,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 261,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.53M, up from 238,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 6.24 million shares traded or 6.25% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 15/04/2018 – Business Std.in: By buying stake in Flipkart, Walmart wants to achieve these 3 lofty targets; 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s and Walmart’s Asda close to 10 bln stg merger; 28/04/2018 – SAINSBURY’S SBRY.L AND WALMART’S WMT.N ASDA IN TALKS ABOUT 10 BLN STG MERGER – SKY NEWS; 09/05/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: (AP) Softbank chief exec Masayoshi Son confirms deal to sell stake in India’s Flipkart to Walmart; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 22/05/2018 – Chicken Of The Sea International Resolves Antitrust Lawsuit With Walmart, Terms Include New Business Agreement With The Retailer; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to roll out 500 more stores inside Walmart; 30/03/2018 – Kaiser Health: Walmart In Preliminary Talks To Buy Humana Amid Flurry Of Acquisitions, Mergers In Health Industry; 17/04/2018 – Walmart’s website is getting a makeover; 09/05/2018 – NASPERS LTD NPNJn.J – ANNOUNCES DISPOSAL OF ITS ENTIRE 11.18% STAKE IN FLIPKART TO US-BASED RETAILER WALMART FOR US$2.2BN

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 228.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 13,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 19,005 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, up from 5,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – Facebook’s PR Chief Walks Political Tightrope; 21/03/2018 – Chad Pergram: Fox has learned the mtg between Facebook staff & House Judiciary Cmte aides over data mining of accounts in; 19/03/2018 – EUROPEAN JUSTICE COMMISSIONER JOUROVA TO RAISE ISSUE WITH FACEBOOK AND WITH US GOVERNMENT ON VISIT TO UNITED STATES THIS WEEK; 29/03/2018 – NY AG TO DISCUSS PROBE INTO FACEBOOK, CAMBRIDGE ON CALL 11AM ET; 12/04/2018 – McNamee: Facebook Has to ‘Pull Themselves Out of Election Politics’ (Video); 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS IT WOULD BE DIFFICULT FOR FACEBOOK TO GUARANTEE THERE ARE NO ‘BAD ACTORS’ AMONG OUTSIDE APP DEVELOPERS; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg testifies before Congress on Facebook data breach; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS BLOCKCHAIN GROUP TO BE RUN BY DAVID MARCUS; 28/03/2018 – Tim Cook on Facebook’s data leak scandal: ‘I wouldn’t be in this situation’; 14/03/2018 – U.K. Extracts WhatsApp Promise Not to Share Data With Facebook

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csg Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 8,100 shares to 7,800 shares, valued at $330,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Herman Miller Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 9,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,600 shares, and cut its stake in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Farmers Merchants Invs Inc has 1.06% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Lmr Ptnrs Llp holds 10,758 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc owns 6.43 million shares. Huntington Bankshares holds 425,930 shares. Department Mb Commercial Bank N A invested in 0.01% or 1,056 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 275,980 shares. Hightower Serv Lta has 96,947 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. 5,250 are owned by Rice Hall James & Assocs Ltd Liability Corp. Edgar Lomax Va accumulated 3.1% or 463,696 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 1.10 million shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Calamos Advsr Lc has 0.75% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 1.23M shares. Skba Limited Com holds 2.82% or 179,900 shares. Mondrian Investment Prtnrs, United Kingdom-based fund reported 413 shares. Fil Limited stated it has 0.25% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UBS: Monster Beverages Continues To Face ‘Fundamental Controversy’ – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart take steps on violent video games – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart +5% after hiking profit guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Target Bites At Walmart’s Grocery Share With New Private Label Brand – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Connecticut-based Columbus Circle Investors has invested 1.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Peapack Gladstone reported 45,998 shares. Cwm Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9,829 shares. Boston holds 0.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 606,993 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt reported 2.92% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt LP owns 83,417 shares. Granite Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp owns 84,214 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Thomas White Interest has 7,780 shares. Robertson Opportunity Ltd Llc owns 24,400 shares. Regal Invest Advisors has 0.5% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wellcome Trust Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust invested in 1.60 million shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Summit Fincl Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, Louisiana-based fund reported 2,163 shares. Fernwood Inv Mngmt Lc invested 2.22% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $656.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 42,046 shares to 28,965 shares, valued at $976,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 27,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,922 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF).