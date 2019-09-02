Steinberg Global Asset Management Maintains Holding in Pepsico (PEP); Autodesk (ADSK) Stake Has Boosted by Ithaka Group Llc

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) by 103.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 80,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 157,170 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.49M, up from 77,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $142.82. About 2.99 million shares traded or 38.08% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 4,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 87,758 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76 million, up from 83,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Autodesk to Present at Citi Global Technology Conference – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Stock Reports for Procter & Gamble, T-Mobile & Zoetis – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Software stocks drop after Autodesk warning – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Management Llc reported 59,380 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company holds 0.12% or 5,278 shares in its portfolio. 1,336 are held by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 31,300 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc holds 5,035 shares. Gru One Trading LP owns 3,841 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gamco Et Al owns 6,109 shares. 4,380 were accumulated by Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 355,827 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc accumulated 52,700 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cibc World Mkts stated it has 53,086 shares. Patten Patten Tn invested 0.03% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Sterling Cap Management Limited Co invested in 0.06% or 38,890 shares. Connecticut-based Paloma Mgmt Co has invested 0.64% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited has 4,876 shares.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10,934 shares to 282,640 shares, valued at $44.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 16,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,997 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, PEP, REGN – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors Likely to Decide PepsiCo’s (PEP) Fate in Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Pepsico (PEP) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FMX vs. PEP: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.