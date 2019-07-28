Steinberg Global Asset Management Lowered Its Ventas (VTR) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Indaba Capital Management LP Holding in Amerco (UHAL) Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 35.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 24,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,108 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 70,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $67.03. About 2.39 million shares traded or 3.99% up from the average. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 5,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,718 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.16M, down from 72,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $8.23 during the last trading session, reaching $386.85. About 35,913 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 15.18% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 27/04/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Yakima; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend of 50c/Shr; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV OF $0.50/SHR; 27/03/2018 – U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to St. Louis Flood Victims; 06/03/2018 – Fighting Homelessness: Charity Humble Design Expands to Seattle; 27/05/2018 – U-Haul Company of Mississippi Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage Ahead of Subtropical Storm Alberto; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C; 05/03/2018 Northeast Flooding: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Cyclone Victims

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $639.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 88,239 shares to 97,350 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $5.00 million activity. Probst Robert F also sold $633,096 worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) shares.

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77 million and $490.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retail Value Inc by 250,290 shares to 666,510 shares, valued at $20.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golden Entmt Inc by 160,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 932,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc.

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $8.14 EPS, up 24.66% or $1.61 from last year’s $6.53 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $159.60 million for 11.88 P/E if the $8.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20,250.00% EPS growth.