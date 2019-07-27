Steinberg Global Asset Management Lowered Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Position; Belmont Bancorp Has 1.1 Sentiment

Belmont Bancorp (BLMT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.02, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 33 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 30 cut down and sold their holdings in Belmont Bancorp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 3.01 million shares, down from 4.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Belmont Bancorp in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 15 Increased: 15 New Position: 18.

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 40.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 9,977 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock declined 1.23%. The Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 14,707 shares with $639,000 value, down from 24,684 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $231.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 10.01 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE

Among 12 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Coca-Cola had 23 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC downgraded The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Tuesday, March 12. HSBC has “Hold” rating and $50 target. Deutsche Bank maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $5400 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $6000 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, July 24. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 28 by Goldman Sachs. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of KO in report on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $52 target in Tuesday, April 16 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cacti Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.16% or 42,650 shares in its portfolio. Saratoga Rech & Mgmt invested in 1.69% or 529,015 shares. Wafra owns 628,560 shares. Northeast, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 40,821 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc has 36,400 shares. Bluestein R H And Com invested in 0.01% or 5,715 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 70,843 shares. 5.92M are held by Prudential Fin. Baldwin Mngmt Ltd Llc has 5,900 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Schaller Gru Incorporated has 10,115 shares. Cibc Corp has invested 1.28% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Massachusetts-based Adage Prtnrs Group Limited Liability has invested 0.54% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Checchi Advisers Ltd holds 0.22% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 40,171 shares. Centurylink Invest Management holds 0.49% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 25,390 shares. Wright Invsts Serv Inc reported 0.4% stake.

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 11,142 shares to 74,399 valued at $8.48 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 13,226 shares and now owns 19,005 shares. Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) was raised too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity. Shares for $1.06M were sold by Perez Beatriz R on Friday, February 1.

Berkley W R Corp holds 1.29% of its portfolio in BSB Bancorp, Inc. for 170,423 shares. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owns 66,395 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pecaut & Co. has 0.4% invested in the company for 6,000 shares. The New York-based Alpine Global Management Llc has invested 0.28% in the stock. Banc Funds Co Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 95,665 shares.

BSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Belmont Savings Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to small businesses, municipalities, and other clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $. The Company’s deposit products include relationship checking accounts for clients and businesses, passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, interest on lawyer trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and regular checking accounts. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one to four family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, indirect automobile loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, other consumer loans, and second mortgage loans.