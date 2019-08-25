Steinberg Global Asset Management Lifted Lazard LTD (LAZ) Stake; Cyrusone (CONE) Sentiment Is 1.37

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased Lazard Ltd (LAZ) stake by 158.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steinberg Global Asset Management acquired 38,754 shares as Lazard Ltd (LAZ)’s stock rose 0.28%. The Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 63,188 shares with $3.32M value, up from 24,434 last quarter. Lazard Ltd now has $3.58B valuation. The stock decreased 3.15% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.47. About 489,326 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Rev $754.7M; 09/05/2018 – InvestmentEurope: Exclusive: Lazard Frères Gestion appoints subordinated debt fund manager; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.2% Position in Aptiv; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasel valued Braskem at $11.4 billion in offer – report; 06/05/2018 – Oman Oil Is Said to Hire Lazard as Firm Weighs Strategic Options; 19/04/2018 – CONGO REPUBLIC’S DEBT RESTRUCTURING EFFORTS WILL NOT AFFECT MULTILATERAL CREDITORS, EUROBOND, REGIONAL BONDHOLDERS – PM STATEMENT; 06/05/2018 – OMAN OIL IS SAID TO HIRE LAZARD AS IT WEIGHS STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 20/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE WON’T REACH PRIMARY BALANCE UNTIL 2022: LAZARD; 13/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH IS SAID TO TAP LAZARD AS ADVISER: REORG; 17/04/2018 – InvestmentEurope: Exclusive: Lazard Frères Gestion hires new fixed income chief

Cyrusone Inc (CONE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 159 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 116 sold and trimmed equity positions in Cyrusone Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 108.11 million shares, down from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cyrusone Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 88 Increased: 105 New Position: 54.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $299,337 activity.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust , owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company has market cap of $7.88 billion. The firm provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clients operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, gas and oil, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services.

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CyrusOne (CONE) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CONE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CyrusOne (CONE) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8.2% – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $69.59. About 812,019 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN

Grs Advisors Llc holds 3.02% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. for 98,000 shares. Marlowe Partners Lp owns 77,174 shares or 2.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc has 2.66% invested in the company for 289,046 shares. The California-based Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc has invested 2.27% in the stock. Security Capital Research & Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 972,475 shares.

More notable recent Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lazard reports July AUM – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “John Rogers Interviewed by David Rubenstein – GuruFocus.com” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Examination Of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lazard Reports July 2019 Assets Under Management – Business Wire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased Ishares Tr (USMV) stake by 27,878 shares to 338,922 valued at $17.60 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 494 shares and now owns 4,056 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold LAZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 82.57 million shares or 2.57% less from 84.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advent Capital Mgmt De reported 0.1% stake. 30,494 were reported by Nomura Hldg. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr reported 57,870 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Tru Advsrs Lp owns 0.01% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 174,111 shares. Comm Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Mufg Americas Holdg Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 897 shares. 40,777 are held by Horan Cap Ltd Company. Southeastern Asset Mgmt Tn owns 5.77 million shares. Raymond James Trust Na owns 8,626 shares. 7,196 are owned by Jefferies Group Lc. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.09% stake. Usca Ria Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 73,135 shares. Fmr Ltd holds 5.02 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv, California-based fund reported 1.16M shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.05% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).