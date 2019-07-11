Steinberg Global Asset Management Lifted Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake; First Republic Bank (FRC) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (NYSE:FRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) rating on Friday, March 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $111 target. The stock of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by Wells Fargo. See First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) latest ratings:

14/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $105.0000 Initiates Coverage On

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $111 New Target: $106 Maintain

02/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $110 New Target: $112 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $95 New Target: $111 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 22.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steinberg Global Asset Management acquired 4,396 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 23,757 shares with $1.88M value, up from 19,361 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $283.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $113.75. About 5.14M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. $845,100 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Coombe Gary A. Shares for $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. On Friday, February 1 Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 29,621 shares. Matthew Price also sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15. Another trade for 41,088 shares valued at $3.90 million was made by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Thursday, January 31. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $891,000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howard Capital Mgmt reported 0.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Chemical State Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 98,830 shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh holds 2.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 344,466 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp owns 85,856 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Aldebaran Fincl Inc accumulated 2.64% or 36,035 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 11.36 million shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Penobscot Inv Management owns 76,107 shares. Rodgers Brothers has 109,952 shares for 3.26% of their portfolio. Hardman Johnston Advsrs Limited Co reported 19,678 shares stake. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability Co invested 0.68% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Savings Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 31.08 million shares or 0.5% of the stock. Citigroup holds 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1.55M shares. 860 were reported by Winfield Assoc. Longer Invests Incorporated reported 19,733 shares stake. Oakworth Capital Inc stated it has 11,952 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings.

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 2,459 shares to 97,493 valued at $18.29 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) stake by 7,111 shares and now owns 104,200 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) was reduced too.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G reaches for the sun in trademark application – Cincinnati Business Courier” on July 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell Procter & Gamble Co.: A ‘Pretend’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What to Do Now in Case the Fed Waits Until September – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Philip Morris – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 14 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PG in report on Monday, June 17 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $12500 target in Friday, June 28 report. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Tuesday, February 26. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, January 24. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10600 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 14, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $100.5. About 623,619 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93